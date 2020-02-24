Letter: Lesson Learned

I owe a sincere apology to Senator Lamar Alexander. When he opined that the President had learned his lesson due to the gravitas associated with the impeachment, I have to admit I was skeptical.
Boy was I proved wrong! The President has clearly learned his lesson. The fact that the country was evenly divided about removing the President from office and the fact that 75% wished to hear from additional witnesses did not fall on deaf ears in the oval office, no siree.
The President has learned that he can now do anything he wants with impunity and without any regard to consequences. The firing of Army Ranger, wounded combat veteran, LTC Vindman and his completely innocent twin brother, along with Ambassador Sondlin show that the President has definitely learned his lesson.
So have I. I will be voting for whoever the Democratic nominee is in 2020.
Steve Arnold
Foothills
