Letter: Lest we forget how Bernie Sanders was cheated the last time

Previous interim Democrat Nat'l Committee DNC Chairwoman Donna Brazile did a blistering book on how the DNC was corrupted by Hillary Clinton and her campaign during the 2016 primaries. Obama had left the party with a debt of $24 million. Brazile followed DNC Chairwoman Debbie Wasserman-Schutz, who resigned after Russian hacked emails showed her and other DNC officials' bias against Bernie Sanders. Brazile uncovered a corrupt scheme by Clinton, i.e., The Hillary For Victory fund, enacted months before she became the party's nominee. Brazile discovered an agreement wherein Clinton would pay off the DNC's debt in exchange for controlling the party’s finances, strategy, and money raised. The DNC also was required to consult with the campaign about staffing, budgeting, data, analytics, and mailings. All biased against poor, not literally, Bernie. Now reportedly, the DNC is worried about Bernie winning the nomination. Will he be undermined again? Bernie should be thankful to the Russians' hacking of the DNC's emails, otherwise he likely would have never known all this!
Ric Hanson
North side
