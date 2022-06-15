Letter: Let economic need dictate immigration

Re: the June 1 letter "Migrants come for economic reasons."

Yes, most people come to the United States for economic reasons and always have, especially white people from Europe, filling millions of jobs.

We still have millions of jobs to fill – 11.4 million at the end of April, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported – and plenty of people wanting to immigrate for jobs.

What's stopping them? They are people of color and thus unacceptable to many in the United States; immigration laws don't prioritize economics, instead serving to prevent “replacement,” the phony theory pushed by some white people.

Rather than prosecute Central Americans for abusing asylum, as the letter writer suggests, change laws to emphasize economic immigration.

As immigrants, we are doctors, landscapers, entrepreneurs, cooks and more. Millions of us were welcomed to this country and contribute economically. With such great need, why not allow that for still millions more?

Shraddha Hilda Oropeza

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

