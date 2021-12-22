Letter: Let God handle it.

I would find the arguments of the anti-abortion movement more compelling if so many of them weren’t the same folks that are anti-contraception. It is for this fact that I feel the real issue is not when the fetus becomes a person, but rather why do they have so little faith in their own God? That they must presume that doing “His work” amounts to the denigration and of other Human beings’ religious beliefs and subjugation of others to their edicts? I think this is really about their lack of faith and like the cowardly bully, attempts to shore up their own doubts about religion by trying to drag us down into their lifestyles. Otherwise I think they would simply have faith that God will handle the issue itself? I fear we are headed towards a Theocracy and history has not favored Theocratic Civilizations.
Dan Pendergrass
West side
