Letter: Let landlords and owners step up

During these unprecedented and tragic times, how about giving businesses and residential renters a break in rent payments? Most businesses have been closed for 4 weeks, and many people are out of work or struggling. My suggestion is, if you can afford it (and you know who you are), to forgive a month's rent. It's the right thing to do.
Helen Garfinkle
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!