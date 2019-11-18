People seem to think that the House of Representatives has done nothing but concentrate on the impeachment hearings.

One of your letter writers listed a number of bills passed, but just sitting and waiting in the Senate. Perhaps the Star should publish a running list of bills waiting in the Senate and also, a running list of what the Senate has passed.

A scoreboard would remind us about the current status of what is going on.

On another subject, it's time for congress to give the dreamers a path to citizenship. I don't know if we all realize that these young people who've lived here all their lives don't have a clear path. Let's give them one.

Eileen Millar

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

