Letter: Let’s hold their feet to the fire!
In 2015, many Republican senators refused to consider Pres. Obama’s nomination of Merrick Garland for the vacated seat of deceased Supreme Court Judge Antonin Scalia because they hoped that the next Pres. would be a Republican: Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO): “I think we’re too close to the election.” Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX): “have the Senate consider a nomination made by the next President.” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX): “There is a long tradition that you don’t do this in an election year.” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC): “If an opening comes in the last year of President Trump’s term, and the primary process has started, we’ll wait to the next election.” Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL): “I don’t think we should be moving on a nominee in the last year of this president’s term.” Etc. Now, Rep. Senators, listen up, do you have any shred of honesty left or are you hypocrites? This is your last chance to save your souls.

Albrecht Classen

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

