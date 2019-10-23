In August 2011, Obama-Biden called for Syria's Assad to step down, but he did not to do so. During the Syrian civil war about 400,000 civilians were slaughtered and 5 million refugees fled the county. Obama-Biden failed to take military action with their "red line in sand" after the Assad regime used chemical weapons on civilians, killing 400 children. Instead, they allowed Assad to give their chemicals to Russia. The Assad regime allowed the Russian military into the country and later again on several occasions, used chemical weapons on civilians. Russia had not a military presence in the Middle East since the 1970s. Obama-Biden delayed for years arming "moderate" rebels during the civil war, then later wasted $500 million on a failed rebel training program. Obama-Biden withdrew our 10,000 troops from Iraq, which created a vacuum for ISIS, which had developed in Syria, to enter slaughtering thousands of civilians, destroying historic Christian religious sites, and caused and influenced numerous terrorist acts in America.
David Burford
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.