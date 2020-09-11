 Skip to main content
Letter: Let schools open with a major caveat
I have the perfect solution for all the right-wing, non mask wearing parents demanding schools to open for everyone.

Open the schools to all students.

Teach the children on camera with a large screen monitor set up with open communication between teachers (in a safe place) and students (back in school). This allows parents to go to their part-time jobs.

Parents MUST SIGN a waiver declaring they, and NOT the school, are responsible (they will not sue if their child becomes contaminated or worse).

Parents must sign a waiver stating they will assume financial responsibility for anyone (other students, staff, family, friends) contaminated by their child as a result of their being in school.

Teachers will be safe as they will not be in school. The responsibility of making asinine decisions for political reasons will belong to the right people (pun intended). Students will learn. Smarter parents will be allowed to opt-out of this fallacy and the lessons being taught will still be available on their home equipment.

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

