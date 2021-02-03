Letter: “Let sleeping dogs lie and look forward”

Many congress members and acquaintances have suggested that in the pursuit of unity we should “let sleeping dogs lie and look forward “. In other words-don’t pursue punishment for the representatives, senators and president that instigated the insurgents to attack the capital on January 6th. To those people I would ask if their son, daughter, wife, parent or close friend were killed or injured in a violent attack-would you still “let the dog lie and look forward”? The people killed in that attack also have family snd friends mourning their death and/or injuries. Let’s pursue justice for all the deaths and damage done on Jan 6th and hold the president, senators and representatives accountable for the damage they encouraged at their rallies and on TV. Once that is accomplished we can better move forward in unity!!
Ted Wierman
SaddleBrooke
