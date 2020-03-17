Letter: Let The Good Times Roll

My folks taught me to save a few dollars in good times so I’d have a few dollars in tough times. Likewise, government spending should be lean during good times so it can be robust in tough times. This Administration takes a different approach. When times are good, spend away—business tax cuts AND more spending too. Everybody wins! Everybody has a good time! In four years, this Administration has increased the annual deficit by $500 Billon. This year we budgeted (!) to spend $1.30 for every dollar we collect. That’s like someone making $30,000 spending $40,000. Now tough times have come. Revenue will shrink and the government will have to drastically boost spending. And when this Administration leaves, in one year or five, who will be holding the bag for the party?
William Krauss
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.