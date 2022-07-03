 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Let the one without sin cast the first stone

I, a Christian, consider the fetus (an unborn child 8 weeks after conception) in the womb and the child in school equally sacred. They need nurturing environments to help them grow to their full potentials to love and serve others. Such environments must be filled with love and truths instead of fear and lies. Each mother-to-be must have prenatal care and safe birth; each child must have full medical care, economic security, and quality education. Before such conditions happen, women in difficulties must have the right to choose their solutions, including abortion. Criminalizing abortion is pure hypocrisy! Haven’t we been exploiting and killing people in our economic “progress” and wars? Haven’t we been protecting the gun industry and those feeling the need to carry a gun at the cost of children’s lives? We can build the nurturing environments only if we elect honest and compassionate candidates in all levels. Amen.

Ke Chiang Hsieh

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

