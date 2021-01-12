 Skip to main content
Letter: Let the punishment fit the crime
Letter: Let the punishment fit the crime

The criminals who attacked our Capitol building are being charged with various crimes including knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, theft of public money, property or records, theft of government property, assaulting a federal law enforcement officer and threatening House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

You’ve got to be kidding me! The charges for all should be domestic terrorism – nothing less.

Dennis Winsten

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

