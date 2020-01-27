Letter: Let the voters decide

The approval rating of Congress is approximately 25%. During the impeachment trial, Congressman Adam Schiff said "The President's misconduct cannot be decided at the ballot box for we cannot be assured the vote will be fairly won."
I trust the vote of the American people far more than I trust the folks in Congress like Mr. Schiff. The election is 9 months and a few days away. The Senate should let the voters decide President Trump's fate.
Jerry Bouwens
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.