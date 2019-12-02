"Let the Voters Decide" seems to be the new Trump mantra regarding impeachment and I find I have to agree. Of course, if the voters really decided Hillary Clinton would be President.

In addition, as one of the voters who wants to decide, I elected my representatives to be checks and balances against a President who might exploit the power of the office for selfish gains. We have created such an imperial presidency that it is very difficult to challenge abuse of power. I applaud these patriotic representatives who are willing to exercise their constitutional responsibility to protect our democracy with the only tool we have.

Craig Wunderlich

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Tags

Comments may be used in print.

Load comments