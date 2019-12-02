"Let the Voters Decide" seems to be the new Trump mantra regarding impeachment and I find I have to agree. Of course, if the voters really decided Hillary Clinton would be President.
In addition, as one of the voters who wants to decide, I elected my representatives to be checks and balances against a President who might exploit the power of the office for selfish gains. We have created such an imperial presidency that it is very difficult to challenge abuse of power. I applaud these patriotic representatives who are willing to exercise their constitutional responsibility to protect our democracy with the only tool we have.
Craig Wunderlich
West side
