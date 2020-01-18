Letter: Let Them Breathe Smoke

Wildfires. California. Brazil’s Amazon rainforest. Australia.
These are not isolated incidents. This is the new normal thanks to past and continuing inaction. Climate change-denying leaders worldwide are irresponsible caretakers of our planet and its fragile ecosystem.
We could do nothing. Leave it to Mother Nature. After the eventual famines, pestilence and wars over increasingly scarce resources, maybe humanity’s remnants will evolve new lungs to process carbon dioxide. To paraphrase Marie Antoinette, “Let them breathe smoke.” Our descendants may not adapt to the new conditions, but that’s not our problem, right?
Don’t like that solution? Don’t want to breathe smoke? We can fight climate change now by making our voices heard! Contact Sens. Sinema and McSally and Rep. Kirkpatrick and demand loudly and often that they support the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (HR763), revenue-neutral carbon-pricing legislation, an important first step to controlling climate change.
Jerry Borchardt
East side
