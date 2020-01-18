Letter: Let Them Breathe Smoke
View Comments

Letter: Let Them Breathe Smoke

Wildfires. California. Brazil’s Amazon rainforest. Australia.

These are not isolated incidents. This is the new normal thanks to past and continuing inaction. Climate change-denying leaders worldwide are irresponsible caretakers of our planet and its fragile ecosystem.

We could do nothing. Leave it to Mother Nature. After the eventual famines, pestilence and wars over increasingly scarce resources, maybe humanity’s remnants will evolve new lungs to process carbon dioxide. To paraphrase Marie Antoinette, “Let them breathe smoke.” Our descendants may not adapt to the new conditions, but that’s not our problem, right?

Don’t like that solution? Don’t want to breathe smoke? We can fight climate change now by making our voices heard! Contact Sens. Sinema and McSally and Rep. Kirkpatrick and demand loudly and often that they support the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (HR763), revenue-neutral carbon-pricing legislation, an important first step to controlling climate change.

Jerry Borchardt

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Gun task force

I applaud Mayor Romero for creating a task force on preventing gun violence. This is a step in the right direction to reduce the tragic toll g…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News