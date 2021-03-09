 Skip to main content
Letter: Let Them Eat Chocolate Cake
Letter: Let Them Eat Chocolate Cake

Even as a lifelong Democrat I will call out fellow Democrats when I believe they've acted and/or voted inappropriately. Sen. Sinema, you acted inappropriately on the minimum wage vote with the McCain imitation downturned thumb to vote against the measure. I'll remember this during the next AZ primary election.

Bringing cake for your hardworking staff -- don't buy that for a moment. Even if true, the appearance seems condescending and dismissive of people who struggle to make a living on less than $15/hr.

Dressing in a flamboyant manner, as you do, is fine with me. Sets you apart from the sea of bland dark suits around you in the Senate. However, being flamboyant in voting against the minimum wage is tacky and thoughtless. Do some homework in economics about higher wages and standards of living -- you might learn something. While you're at it, give more empathy a try as well, otherwise you will be mistaken for your Republican colleagues in the Senate.

Sam Sherrill

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

