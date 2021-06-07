Letter: "Let Them Get Sick!"

The EEOC says businesses can require employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 without violating federal laws while some interpretations of Fourth Amendment and the 1964 Civil Rights Act claim the exact opposite; businesses asking for proof of vaccination or denying entry based on vaccination status are violating privacy and property rights. Meanwhile issuance of COVID-19 passports is under discussion. Finally millions are being vaccinated under Emergency Use Authorization, meaning the drugs are still experimental but humanely offered to the masses because of apparent early effectiveness. Can we forcibly march all Americans into this laboratory Petri dish?
Let’s not waste our time on any of these issues. Those that choose to be vaccinated have had ample opportunity to do so and given the incredible success of the vaccines we can fearlessly embrace free and open society once again. Marie Antoinette said, “Let them eat cake!” and was guillotined for her insensitivity. I say, “Let them get sick!” and hope that my head stays firmly attached to my body.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
