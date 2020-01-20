Letter: Let Us Honor the Memory of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

On this day in Honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., let us remember his advice:
"Love is the only force capable of transforming an enemy into a friend."
...an Emulation of the Great Social Reformer: ...by Loving your Neighbor as Yourself and Helping Others when assistance is necessary....and....by the Forcible Rejection of those who are Cheating Others as unacceptable in a Human Social System.....we are able to transform Ourselves and Human Society.
Francis Saitta
Downtown
