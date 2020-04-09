Letter: Let us honor the people in the background
Letter: Let us honor the people in the background

As we cope, we honor and thank all the people who are on the front lines, people who are dedicated to helping others. When I taught special education it was often the custodians, kitchen staff, secretaries and supply people that I counted on the most. Let us also remember the people who change the infected sheets, take patients for different tests, process the swabs, clean the beds and floors and keep food coming for patients. Also, the people who stock grocery shelves and keep drug stores open They are doing this out of their own sense of shared humanity, courage and selflessness. Also, in Tucson, Mobile Meals still delivers my meals. A volunteer from ICS takes me to needed blood draws and shops for needed supplies for the weekends. Another volunteer is getting needed medication for me as I don't drive. It is easy to forget the heroines and heroes behind the scenes. Let us Thank and Honor them also.

Judith Doran

East side

