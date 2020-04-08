Letter: Let us honor the people in the background

As we cope, we thank all of those on the front line. People who have chosen a profession to help others. When I taught Special Education it was often the custodian, kitchen staff, supply people and secretaries that I turned to first. They kept it all going. .Let us remember and honor the people who change the infected sheets, take patients for different tests, process the swabs, clean down the beds and rooms. The are doing this out of their own humanity, courage and selflessness. Also in the Community, I still get food from Mobile Meals and a volunteer from ICS who takes me to needed blood tests and shops at 6 in the morning for the groceries I need on the weekend and things like Soap for my hands and clothes. Let us honor them ALL.
Judith Doran
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
