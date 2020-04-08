Letter: Let us honor the people in the background
View Comments

Letter: Let us honor the people in the background

As we cope, we thank all of those on the front line. People who have chosen a profession to help others. When I taught Special Education it was often the custodian, kitchen staff, supply people and secretaries that I turned to first. They kept it all going. .Let us remember and honor the people who change the infected sheets, take patients for different tests, process the swabs, clean down the beds and rooms. The are doing this out of their own humanity, courage and selflessness. Also in the Community, I still get food from Mobile Meals and a volunteer from ICS who takes me to needed blood tests and shops at 6 in the morning for the groceries I need on the weekend and things like Soap for my hands and clothes. Let us honor them ALL.

Judith Doran

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: National Guard

Thank God Governor Ducey has activated the National Guard. We all need to be safe, but then I found out it wasn’t for our safety, but to “re-s…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News