 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Let Us Never Forget: President John F. Kennedy: Assassinated (Murdered) on November 22, 1963
View Comments

Letter: Let Us Never Forget: President John F. Kennedy: Assassinated (Murdered) on November 22, 1963

On October 1961, the CIA issued a National Intelligence Estimate on Israel. It was kept secret for nearly 55 years. Trump has blocked the full release of Documents relating to the Assassination; withholding certain material in the Assassination until October 26, 2021.

Our "Constitutional Democracy", with a "Free and Independent Press", is prevented from informing Citizens as to the nature of these Documents; sequestered from the Public for 25 Years.

In 1963 Kennedy sent ultimatums to Israel; he was determined in preventing an Israeli nuclear weapons program. He applied unprecedented pressure, in a near ultimatum tone, that Washington’s “commitment to and support of Israel “could be “seriously jeopardized” if....the U.S. government could not obtain “reliable information” on the Dimona reactor and Israel’s nuclear intentions.

The CIA knew, or at least believed, that Israel was not telling the U.S. government the truth about Dimona — that the nuclear reactor was intended to develop a weapons capability.

President Kennedy was assassinated on November 22, 1963!! Coincidence????

Francis Saitta

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Where is our Mayor?

  • Updated

Mayor Romero has been the Mayor for nearly a year while hiding behind the virus. She continues to keep Council meetings closed to the public, …

Local-issues

Letter: Protect Reid Park

The Star’s enthusiastic article on the expansion of the Zoo is not the whole story. We need equal information on the accompanying destruction …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News