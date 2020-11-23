Letter: Let Us Never Forget: President John F. Kennedy: Assassinated (Murdered) on November 22, 1963

On October 1961, the CIA issued a National Intelligence Estimate on Israel. It was kept secret for nearly 55 years. Trump has blocked the full release of Documents relating to the Assassination; withholding certain material in the Assassination until October 26, 2021.
Our "Constitutional Democracy", with a "Free and Independent Press", is prevented from informing Citizens as to the nature of these Documents; sequestered from the Public for 25 Years.
In 1963 Kennedy sent ultimatums to Israel; he was determined in preventing an Israeli nuclear weapons program. He applied unprecedented pressure, in a near ultimatum tone, that Washington’s “commitment to and support of Israel “could be “seriously jeopardized” if....the U.S. government could not obtain “reliable information” on the Dimona reactor and Israel’s nuclear intentions.
The CIA knew, or at least believed, that Israel was not telling the U.S. government the truth about Dimona — that the nuclear reactor was intended to develop a weapons capability.
President Kennedy was assassinated on November 22, 1963!! Coincidence????
Francis Saitta
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
