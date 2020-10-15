Letter: Let Your Voice Be Heard

Our current Senate is going to push through a Nomination to the Supreme Court before the NOV. 3rd Election.
Polls show that 57 percent of the Voters of our Nation believe that this process should be delayed until after the Election.
I urge you to contact our current Senator McSally via EMAIL at " WWW.mcsally.senate.gov" and request that she support to delay the Supreme Court nomination until after the Election.
Our Government is elected to support the will of the people of the United States. Not just the party that they are a member of.
Harry Waldapfel
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!