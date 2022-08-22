Letter: Let's Act Smart On Global Warming

Greg Falk, in “We must act now on climate emergency” sets out facts about the rise in global temperatures which are important. However, he omits two critical aspects both of which override anything we here in the U.S. might do.

First, the population in the world is growing too fast and our planet simply can’t absorb so many people. The current population is 7.6 billion and is expected to reach another billion by 2030 and 9.8 billion in 2050. Our planet cannot sustain families of five, six, seven and more children. But no one seems to address this issue when discussing global warming.

Second, experts say that unless China and India reduce their carbon emissions, whatever we do in the U.S. will be ineffectual. We should not foolishly adopt measures which hurt us but which are worthless if India and China are not on board.

So focus on reducing world population growth and bring China and India on board for decreasing their carbon emissions.

James Tuthill

Oro Valley