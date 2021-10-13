 Skip to main content
Letter: Let's Add to Senator Sinema's Wardrobe
Letter: Let's Add to Senator Sinema's Wardrobe

Let’s buy Senator Sinema Melania Trump’s jacket stating “I really don’t care. Do you?” Recall, Melania wore it surveying how her husband separated children from their parents at the border? Our senator seemingly doesn’t care about children, women, education, health, climate change, or much beyond Phoenix campaigns. She professes Americans and the planet cost too much at $3.5 trillion over a decade, or $350 billion annually, as John M Crisp reminded us in “US is fast approaching point of no return” (10/5). Crisp didn’t mention the US spent about $3 trillion on defense in just four years. The 2022 defense budget, $703.7 billion? More than twice the annual Reconciliation. I’d ask Senator Sinema: Why not cut defense? Why aren’t Americans worth our own tax dollars? But I get an answering machine with the same voice at all her offices. She won’t respond to emails. Care to throw a faux funding party and present the jacket, and get some answers?

Nancy Jacques

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

