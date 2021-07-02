 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Let's Adopt a Carbon Fee and Dividend Program
View Comments

Letter: Let's Adopt a Carbon Fee and Dividend Program

  • Comments

Recently, the Star has printed editorials embracing a carbon fee with the proceeds returned to the American public. On June 20th, CNN’s Fareed Zakaria offered this proposal as a way to mitigate carbon pollution.

We know carbon emissions cause warming. A fee on carbon will cause prices to rise, but the American public can be protected from those rising prices by returning those fees to them. We know that requiring other countries to pay the same tax on goods they export to the United States will cause those countries to adopt a carbon tax to protect their citizens rather than paying the tax to the citizens of the United States. We have a bill (HR-2307) which would do all these good things and more. Representatives O’Halleran, Kirkpatrick, and Grijalva need to join as co-sponsors and Senators Sinema and Kelly should offer their support. Once that is done, the market will find ways to reduce carbon emissions. Let’s let it go to work.

Mike Carran

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor June 29
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor June 29

  • Updated

OPINION: Water for wildlife and the changes at the Pima County Attorney's Office are the topics of the day. Join the discussion by submitting a letter to the editor at tucson.com/opinion.

Letters to the Editor June 27
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor June 27

  • Updated

OPINION: The state of Arizona is on fire, some letter writers suggest cancelling fireworks and opting for other alternatives. What are your thoughts? Write a letter and submit it at tucson.com/opinion.

Letters to the Editor June 28
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor June 28

  • Updated

OPINION: Solar, voting rights, wildfires, Universal Basic Income proposition and more are the subjects of the day. Share your opinion on these and other subjects but submitting a letter at tucson.com/opinion. 

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News