Letter: Let's Adopt a Carbon Fee and Dividend Program

Recently, the Star has printed editorials embracing a carbon fee with the proceeds returned to the American public. On June 20th, CNN’s Fareed Zakaria offered this proposal as a way to mitigate carbon pollution.
We know carbon emissions cause warming. A fee on carbon will cause prices to rise, but the American public can be protected from those rising prices by returning those fees to them. We know that requiring other countries to pay the same tax on goods they export to the United States will cause those countries to adopt a carbon tax to protect their citizens rather than paying the tax to the citizens of the United States. We have a bill (HR-2307) which would do all these good things and more. Representatives O’Halleran, Kirkpatrick, and Grijalva need to join as co-sponsors and Senators Sinema and Kelly should offer their support. Once that is done, the market will find ways to reduce carbon emissions. Let’s let it go to work.
Mike Carran
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.