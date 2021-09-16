 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: LET'S ALL GET ON THE SAME PAGE
View Comments

Letter: LET'S ALL GET ON THE SAME PAGE

  • Comments

To the Editor:

We need to turn a deaf ear to the misinformation, baseless 'facts' espoused from far right gangs that have confused and angered many Americans. The spineless SCOTUS has backed away from overruling the Texas horrendous unconstitutional abortion law.  Women have a constitutional right to choose and science/medical experts have proven getting vaccinated and wearing a mask will save your life, family members and citizens around the world. While extreme right gangs demand to choose to not wear masks and not get vaccinated, it will increase their chances of becoming infected with Covid-19 thereby increasing the possibility of transmitting the disease to people who are seemingly protected.  Stop politicizing these issues! 

The president has a huge job of getting SCOTUS and the spineless lawmakers in Congress to do the right things that will ultimately put us all on the same page.

Herb Stark

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News