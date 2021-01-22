Letter: Let's Be Brave Enough

Amanda Gorman, America's youth poet laureate, joined the list of other inaugural poets like Richard Blanco, Maya Angelou, and Robert Frost. Gorman recited her inaugural poem“The Hill We Climb” with an effervescence and confidence rarely found in most twenty-two year old writers. Her lines mingled the past, present, and future struggles and hopes for our country,”a nation that isn’t broken but simply unfinished,” ending with these lines:
“When day comes we step out of the shade,
aflame and unafraid
The new dawn blooms as we free it
For there is always light,
if only we’re brave enough to see it
If only we’re brave enough to be it”
Let’s accept Amanda Gorman's invitation; America let's be brave enough.
Roger Shanley
East side
