 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Let's Be Brave Enough
View Comments

Letter: Let's Be Brave Enough

Amanda Gorman, America's youth poet laureate, joined the list of other inaugural poets like Richard Blanco, Maya Angelou, and Robert Frost. Gorman recited her inaugural poem“The Hill We Climb” with an effervescence and confidence rarely found in most twenty-two year old writers. Her lines mingled the past, present, and future struggles and hopes for our country,”a nation that isn’t broken but simply unfinished,” ending with these lines:

“When day comes we step out of the shade,

aflame and unafraid

The new dawn blooms as we free it

For there is always light,

if only we’re brave enough to see it

If only we’re brave enough to be it”

Let’s accept Amanda Gorman's invitation; America let's be brave enough.

Roger Shanley

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News