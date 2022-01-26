Letter: Let's be clear, it was Democrat Senator Harry Reid who first used the 'nuclear option" to end Filibuster

A writer submitted a letter 'Filibuster false Hope', in which he said, 'The first time I heard of the “nuclear option” was from Sen. Mitch McConnell. What does that tell you? So to not change the rules because they do not want the Republicans to use the change is a false hope. Democrats might as well change the rules now and utilize the change to protect the voting rights and get necessary legislation passed.' However, it was recently deceased Senator Harry Reid, D-NV, as Senate Majority leader, who in November 2013 enacted the 'nuclear option' to eliminate the 60 vote Filibuster rule for federal judicial nominations, excluding SCOTUS. 52 Democrats voted for it and 48 Republicans opposed it. Democrat Joe Manchin, a man of principle, voted against it. As Biden always says, 'let me clear', it was the Democrats who first broke the long standing Filibuster rule in the Senate, not Republicans. The Democrats' problem is that their pathetic intimidation of Sinema and Manchin has thus far failed!
Tom Galloway
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.