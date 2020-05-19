Letter: Let's Be Clear, "Me Too" is not a Partisan, Political Movement
View Comments

Letter: Let's Be Clear, "Me Too" is not a Partisan, Political Movement

I respect the Star's position to print opinion letters, but how many more letters by writers who think that "Me Too" is an organization founded by liberal Democrats to harass Republicans, do we have to endure???

Me Too was founded by a sexual abuse survivor to help survivors of sexual abuse and violence find pathways to healing. It has become a social justice movement that asks women and men to break the silence of victimization and say "Me Too" if they are victims of sexual abuse or violence. Solidarity empowers all victims to acknowledge what has happened and realize that they too will survive.

For some "Me Too" victims and their sympathizers, a candidates sexual history may affect how they vote.

But equating the Me Too movement with overall partisan, political decisions is false, and suggesting that Me Too supporters are hypocrites if they support and vote for a candidate who is accused, but not convicted of sexual abuse is absurd.

Kathleen Sanders

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News