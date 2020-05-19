Letter: Let's Be Clear, "Me Too" is not a Partisan, Political Movement

I respect the Star's position to print opinion letters, but how many more letters by writers who think that "Me Too" is an organization founded by liberal Democrats to harass Republicans, do we have to endure???
Me Too was founded by a sexual abuse survivor to help survivors of sexual abuse and violence find pathways to healing. It has become a social justice movement that asks women and men to break the silence of victimization and say "Me Too" if they are victims of sexual abuse or violence. Solidarity empowers all victims to acknowledge what has happened and realize that they too will survive.
For some "Me Too" victims and their sympathizers, a candidates sexual history may affect how they vote.
But equating the Me Too movement with overall partisan, political decisions is false, and suggesting that Me Too supporters are hypocrites if they support and vote for a candidate who is accused, but not convicted of sexual abuse is absurd.
Kathleen Sanders
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
