Letter: Let's Be Consistent

Portland protestors beheaded a Thomas Jefferson statue. As we erase history, let’s be consistent and eliminate the term Democratic Party because its history is filled with anti-African American actions. Southern Democrats supported slavery and secession. Only 22% of Democrats voted for the 13th Amendment to end slavery. Southern Democrats instituted Jim Crow laws to oppress minorities. The 14th Amendment, designed to protect African American rights, had virtually no Democratic support. They universally opposed the 15th Amendment, granting voting rights to African American citizens. In 1967, only 58% of Democrats voted to confirm Thurgood Marshall, the first African American Supreme Court Justice. In 1991, only 19% of Congressional Democrats voted to confirm Clarence Thomas, currently the only African American justice. In fact, Senator Robert Byrd, a West Virginia Democrat and former KKK member was the only Senator to vote against Marshall and Thomas. In 2010, Joe Biden (Democrat) eulogized Byrd as an icon, party leader, elder statesman, and friend. Let’s be consistent in our outrage over past actions.
Anoz Pittora
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
