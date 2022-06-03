Letter: LET'S CHANGE THINGS

What is it going to take to make the changes that the majority of us want? Addressing gun safety, climate change, abortion rights and the ability to make a living wage.

We need the help of independents. We need the help of young voters, there is a large army of young voters 18+.

Now is the time to make changes in legislatures in AZ and the U.S. Congress who are not addressing the issues or do not have the votes to get it done.

WE CAN DO THIS!!!

You young voters can and must make your presence felt.

Independents represent approximately 1/3 of voters. Step up make your vote count. Let's all vote for candidates who have committed to addressing the above issues.

I am 75 years old, I will not see all of these changes happen in my life time. But I would love for it happen for my children and grand children.

Lets change things.

Mel Feasel

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

