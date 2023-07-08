Sadly saw again today on local news how Pima Animal Care is over-capacity due to terrified animals fleeing fireworks during the 4th of July weekend.

Don't get me wrong -- As a male, I can remember as a kid the fascination I had with fire, fireworks, and other things that go boom.

However, over the years I have gradually come to question America's fascination with them, and how for so many people, despite the numerous risks and drawbacks, they simply cannot celebrate the 4th of July without fireworks. (Intentionally not calling it Independence Day, as I believe an unfortunate percentage of Americans simply view it as another "day off", that's another letter altogether)

I'll skip the obvious fact that much of the country is in drought conditions, and that right here in Tucson we live in a flammable desert. More importantly to me, let's think about the terrified animals, and the potential impact on our treasured and much overlooked veterans with PTSD.

Is it really worth it?

Paul Danek

West side