 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Lets Go Further on Drug Pricing

  • Comments

I saw recently that the Arizona Independent Pharmacy Coalition released a poll showing nearly 9 in 10 Arizonans feel that Pharmacy Benefit Managers, the ones that decide how much a drug cost and whether it is on an individuals drug insurance plan, should be required to pass the discounts they receive on those medications to consumers. I guess the other 10% work in the pharmacy benefit manager industry, because this solution is a no-brainer. How is it even remotely fair that a middleman gets to step in and keep the rebates and coupons meant for consumers? The reason is because the industry has become so large and complex, it has become extremely difficult to untangle PBMs shady tactics. Now that Congress has seen that they can actually pass large, complex pieces of legislation, I hope they do the will of Arizonans and reform the PBM industry.

Jeff Payne

Green Valley

People are also reading…

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: MAGA Republicans

In a nationally televised speech from Philadelphia, President Biden identified MAGA Republicans as evil, and a "clear and present danger" to o…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News