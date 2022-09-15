Letter: Lets Go Further on Drug Pricing

I saw recently that the Arizona Independent Pharmacy Coalition released a poll showing nearly 9 in 10 Arizonans feel that Pharmacy Benefit Managers, the ones that decide how much a drug cost and whether it is on an individuals drug insurance plan, should be required to pass the discounts they receive on those medications to consumers. I guess the other 10% work in the pharmacy benefit manager industry, because this solution is a no-brainer. How is it even remotely fair that a middleman gets to step in and keep the rebates and coupons meant for consumers? The reason is because the industry has become so large and complex, it has become extremely difficult to untangle PBMs shady tactics. Now that Congress has seen that they can actually pass large, complex pieces of legislation, I hope they do the will of Arizonans and reform the PBM industry.