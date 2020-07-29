Letter: Let's Have a Parade!

Who might be in a unique sort of parade down Pennsylvania Avenue?
This group would consist of those who worked for President Trump as advisors or members of his cabinet. Some made up the group that Trump supporters claimed would lend expert advice to the president. After all, he had never been elected to public office and lacked the knowledge necessary to lead the nation. Some of this group were fired, others resigned. Many have gone on to publicly criticize Trump.
As of May 25, 2020, according to Wikipedia, there have been 415 individuals dismissed and/or resigned. This is a dubious record set by this president. The 415 include John Bolton, Reince Priebus, Tom Price, John F. Kelly, Mick Mulvaney, H.R. McMaster, James Mattis, Kirstjen Nielsen, Jeff Sessions, Sally Yates, James Comey, Andrew McCabe (fired 26 hrs. before his retirement), Rex Tillerson, Fiona Hill, Marie Yovanovitch, David Shulkin, and Dan Coats.
Joe Steiner
Foothills
