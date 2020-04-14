Letter: Let's learn from this

Once we get “passed” COVID-19 America needs an honest review of what happened, what was done and what we need to do now and in the future. Sadly, I can’t believe our government is capable of such an honest, bi-partisan study. I suggest that some wealthy charitable organizations (e.g. Gates Foundation) and like- minded form a non-partisan commission of physicians and logisticians and other needed specialists to do the 5 w’s (what, when, where, why and how) issue a report and mobilize citizens and politicians to enact their findings. I encourage all within the government of both parties, all citizens and those living in the US to endorse such an approach
Norman Patten
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!