Letter: Lets Make a New Country
Letter: Lets Make a New Country

The economy is in trouble, bound for a major contraction. And the precariously situated workers — self-employed, seasonal, informal — are suffering the most. It’s not clear how much longer they can survive. So what is our Government doing about that?

There are no checks coming their way because many are undocumented or have never filed a tax return. Think of your gardener, housekeeper, farm-workers, the homeless, the mentally ill, many people in construction, retail and agriculture. Include many in the service industry and undocumented. They are all human beings too.

So I do not want to go back to our USA version of "normal." Because that hurt pople. Now many of these people are hungry, scared and afraid of the future. Some are sick and suffering and have no health insurance. This is on the Government and also on you- one of the "We the People of the United States of America," for failing to care.

Richard Schickel

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

