Letter: Let's Make Sure Our Vote is Counted

Someone (our fearful leader) is desperate to suppress our vote. When all else fails appoint a crony as the Post Office Master and immediately SLOW down the mail. Even though elections cause a predictable surge in mail, do NOT allow employees to work overtime to process that mail in a timely manner! We can outfox this effort.
In November, during the most important election of my 64 years, everyone that is able, should deliver their mail-in ballot to a drop off site. This will reduce the mail for the Post Office to process and it ensures the County Recorder’s Office has our ballots. Today, I dropped my ballot at a nearby collection point: Woods Memorial Library. It was fast and easy. I never left my car.
The most important right we have in the United States is the right to vote. Elections matter. Regardless of the candidates you support, please exercise your right to vote.
Tanya Ivey
Midtown
