Letter: Let's take the rich off welfare!

Today, April 29, 2020, Jerome Powell and the Federal Reserve announced something that was totally stunning. They basically took away all moral hazard for any large corporation.
Moral hazard is "the lack of incentive against risk." We saw such risk in the Great Recession, when banks and rating agencies made bad decisions causing leveraged derivatives to collapse. Lehman Brothers went bankrupt by over $600 billion. And we saw the American taxpayer on the hook for trillions of dollars.
Jerome Powell of the Federal Reserve said the Fed will do what's necessary to help the economy per the MarketWatch website. As of last week the Fed has backed large corporations to the tune of $6.6 trillion according to the Investor Business Daily website.
Today, Lehman Brothers would be saved. Corporate risk and ruthlessness are rewarded. Profits are privatized, risks socialized. Employees are seen as burdens, not humans. It's time for a 70% top federal income tax rate for corporations and individuals. Let's get the rich off welfare!
Matthew Somers
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
