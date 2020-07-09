Letter: Let's Tell the Whole Truth
Your “Around The Nation” had a story that legislators in Mississippi voted to remove the Confederate emblem from the state flag. The story notes that “white supremacists embedded it there.” So, who were these “white supremacists”? They were the Democratic legislators who controlled the South, passed the Jim Crow laws, and enforced segregation. People are appalled at the treatment of blacks in the South, but no one tells them that it was the Democratic Party that was the enforcer of segregation. No one tells the people that Democratic Senator Robert Byrd of West Virginia, was a Grand Dragon in the KKK. Are they going to erase his name from the buildings in West Virginia? No one tells the people that the Civil Rights Act of 1964 passed a Democratic Congress because almost every Republican voted for it, nullifying the Democratic “Nays”. Why not tell the WHOLE TRUTH?

Raymond Trombino

Green Valley

