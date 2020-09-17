 Skip to main content
Letter: Let's tell the Whole Truth
The media continues to falsely accuse President Trump of ignoring the advice of experts on the corona virus. In January, 2020, the President and Congress were briefed by the intelligence community that the coronavirus COULD present a threat to the United States. However, the CDC, Doctor Fauci, and others were saying that there was no threat to the United States. The World Health Organization stated that the virus would be contained to China.

In spite of these assurances, at the end of January, President Trump suspended international flights from China. The reaction to this action was to label President Trump as a racist and xenophobe.

Where are the stories about Mayor DeBlasio telling people to ride the subways and visit restaurant (in February)? Where are the videos of Nancy Pelosi encouraging people to visit restaurants in Chinatown? It wasn’t until late March that scientists realized the dangers.

Raymond Trombino

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

