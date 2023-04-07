Re: March 30, Second Amendment Referring to Michael A. Chihak March 30, column.

The writer hit the nail on the head regarding “updating” the provisions of the Second Amendment. I’d like to provide one alternative, sensible requirement to own a gun, but wouldn’t require an amendment. Liability insurance, just like what is required to drive a car in 49 of the 50 states.

An assault weapon can cause much more death and carnage than any car and the car owners exercise more caution to protect their investment. The insurance companies will do all of the background checks before insuring a bad risk, just like to auto insurers. There should be heavy fines or incarceration for offenders.

The motivating factor would be pure greed. Let the insurance companies make billions while claiming to save children’s lives while while the NRA and gun makers will make fewer billions remaining complicit fewer deaths. The lobbying industry will be happy and the greedy politicians will still get their blood money.

Gerry Wolter

SaddleBrooke