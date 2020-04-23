Letter: Letter about changes
Re: the April 23 article “How things have changed”. Just a bit of information the writer can read about the Ebola, Zika, SARS, and H1N1 outbreaks located online via Reuter’s #AloneTogether Fact Check article 3/24/2020. This article gives the numbers of those who were treated, and other information that did happen during former President Obama’s tenure. As a reminder he never stated that it was a “HOAX” by the Republicans, both parties worked together, and Congress ruled both The House and Senate.

V.L. Slaughter

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

