Letter: Letter about Pekary resignation half-baked
Re: the August 8 Letter to the Editor "Leftists have taken over the news."

The letter writer "spins" the report of the resignation of MSNBC producer Ariana Pekary to warn us of the far left takeover of the media. I say "spins" because only a conservative site would have reported Pekary's statement out of context.

According to fact-check site Snopes.com, Peckary stated that "(A)ll the commercial networks function the same" and "(T)hat includes Fox News, of course, but they couldn't help but turn my statement into a divisive piece of clickbait."

The Snopes website goes into greater detail and belies the letter writer's claim and her source(s).

There is no leftist takeover of the news media. Fox News still rules primetime TV. Conservative talk shows fill the radio airwaves. There is a plethora of conservative websites misinforming their followers. To say otherwise is disingenuous.

Jorge Tapia

Midtown

