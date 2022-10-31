 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Letter for After Nov 8

  • Comments

The midterm elections are over and even though the dust has not yet settled, like it or not, it’s the official kickoff of the 2024 presidential campaign.

The front runner is always the first-term incumbent. Joseph Robinette Biden Jr who would be 81 if inaugurated and the leading candidate of the other political party is Donald John Trump, three years his junior who has also sat in the chair behind the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office.

Many voters may choose to elect a candidate with obvious dementia over a still cognitive opponent who they detest to the level of derangement. Others may select the intelligible candidate that espouses their views yet ignore that he is volatile, a loose cannon.

Why don’t we put these two old white men out to pasture? They should go home, shut up and build their presidential libraries.

People are also reading…

Jeffrey McConnell

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Arizona Justices

As you fill out your early mail-in ballots, remember the importance of Arizona justices. One can see how SCOTUS and Trump's judge Aileen Canno…

Letter: CFSD Propositions

The Catalina Foothills School District community has a long history of supporting bonds to build and maintain our schools and small but vital …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News