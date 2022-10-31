Letter: Letter for After Nov 8

The midterm elections are over and even though the dust has not yet settled, like it or not, it’s the official kickoff of the 2024 presidential campaign.

The front runner is always the first-term incumbent. Joseph Robinette Biden Jr who would be 81 if inaugurated and the leading candidate of the other political party is Donald John Trump, three years his junior who has also sat in the chair behind the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office.

Many voters may choose to elect a candidate with obvious dementia over a still cognitive opponent who they detest to the level of derangement. Others may select the intelligible candidate that espouses their views yet ignore that he is volatile, a loose cannon.

Why don’t we put these two old white men out to pasture? They should go home, shut up and build their presidential libraries.

Jeffrey McConnell

West side