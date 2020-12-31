Letter: Letter from Australia

Recently a friend sent me a Christmas letter from Australia.
Those born in the decade after World War II, grew up in the slipstream of our parents and grandparents emotions. Trauma, fear and anxiety, were still raw, their poverty prevalent. The nice, elderly lady down the street, was one of many mothers, whose sons went to war but never came back, and carried an enduring, painful burden. Listen to the sound of your loneliness - the stillness of remembering what you had, and what you lost.
Whatever the challenges of 2020, or any year, Christmas always offers us the true escape. The story of an obscure inn taking no more bookings, and the birth in a manger of humble man who knew empathy, and who was engaging and inclusive of all peoples. Feel for those who have ben unfortunate in the crisis of 2020. Yes, it might have brought out the worst of society, but also demonstrated the very best. thanks for joining with us on the right side of history
Peter Steere
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.