Letter: Letter from Canada about the Future

Dear Editor,
We get a lot of American news up here in Canada,
All the turmoil in the USA and the world has us thinking up here about the long-term future and we have realized that no one seems to have a clear idea of where human society is going. Because we think that progress towards a goal is easier if you actually know what the goal is, we have written a description of what a sustainable civilization would look like. You can find it at www.aspenproposal.org
I don’t know specifically what America will look like in the distant future. Whether it will be the United States or 3 or 4 individual countries is hard to say right now. Whichever way that turns out, for the people living in America, the world should be safer, healthier, freer and more sustainable. If we decide we want that.
Yours truly,
Kent Goodwin
Kimberley, BC.
