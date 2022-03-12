Letter: Letter from Russia

I recently received an email from Russia, from friends of my family. To protect their safety, I include the text here but not their names.
Dear friends,
We dreamed of seeing you after the pandemic ...
Now it's clear that our plans will never come true.
We want you to know that we are against this criminal war unleashed by Putin. And we are ashamed of our country, where a lot of people still believe everything that the state TV channels broadcast.
We wish you all the very best.
P.S. Note that Facebook does not work here anymore.
They wanted us to know that they and many Russians are appalled by the invasion of the Ukraine. We should direct our anger to Putin and his circle of enablers and not to the Russian people. Let’s not get back into a cold war that is costly to us and the Russian people.
Douglas Holland
Midtown
