 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Letter from Russia
View Comments

Letter: Letter from Russia

  • Comments

I recently received an email from Russia, from friends of my family. To protect their safety, I include the text here but not their names.

Dear friends,

We dreamed of seeing you after the pandemic ...

Now it's clear that our plans will never come true.

We want you to know that we are against this criminal war unleashed by Putin. And we are ashamed of our country, where a lot of people still believe everything that the state TV channels broadcast.

We wish you all the very best.

P.S. Note that Facebook does not work here anymore.

They wanted us to know that they and many Russians are appalled by the invasion of the Ukraine. We should direct our anger to Putin and his circle of enablers and not to the Russian people. Let’s not get back into a cold war that is costly to us and the Russian people.

Douglas Holland

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Traitors

While changing The Flat screen I stumbled on to a war movie, Hamburger Hill a true story of the battle in Vietnam! I got flashbacks of dead bo…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News