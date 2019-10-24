The President does not get to say whether he is doing his job right. The President is granted no immunity and no privileges by Constitution or Public Law. The Founders left impeachment, i.e., indictment for official malfeasance, to the House of Representatives. The single phrase from the White House's own transcript, "...do us a favor, though" is by itself a violation of the United States Criminal Code, Title 18, paragraph 201(B), Abuse of Power. This malfeasance was charged in two of three prior impeachment cases. This is by no means all. If one compares this President's actions to the Constitution and Public Law, one finds more than half a dozen specific Federal violations or crimes he committed openly. This is not a witch hunt. Trump's Constitutional violations of the Presidential Compensation clause began the afternoon of his inauguration. Hiring Jared and Ivanka even for no pay is criminal nepotism. Trump is in violation of his contract to operate the Trump International DC just by being President. There's more.
David P. Vernon
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.