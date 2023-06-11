The June 5 letter writer touts his 50 years of experience in tax preparation to inform us that the top 10% of tax payers pay 71% of all taxes and the top 1% pay 40%. My 50 years of tax paying experience inform me (with the help from the Congressional Budget Office Report on The Distribution of Family Wealth) that the top 10% of American families hold 72% of the total wealth of the entire nation while the top 1% hold 39%. The bottom 50% of Americans hold a whopping 2% (which is down from 4% 30 years ago. The 30 year trend is clear that the Reagan, Bush and Trump tax cuts are achieving their intended objective; the rich are getting richer at the expense of the rest of us.